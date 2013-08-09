Winter Offensive Sale

0 hr: Clydesdale Poster Images

0 hr: Clydesdale Poster Images

Over the last year, I've created deckplan posters for some of the mid-sized ships from my Future Armada line. For sale here is an electronic version of one of those posters for use in gaming via computer or with a table-top projector. These are 24x26 inch jpeg images at 150 dpi. Two images are included: the "front" and "back" of the poster. The maps are at 1 inch = 5 feet 0 hr: art & technology $2.95 $2.21





0 hr: Grendel Poster Images

0 hr: Grendel Poster Images

Over the last year, I've created deckplan posters for some of the mid-sized ships from my Future Armada line. For sale here are electronic versions of those posters for use in gaming via computer or with a table-top projector. These are 24x26 inch jpeg images at 150 dpi. Two images are included: the "front" and "back" of the poster. The maps are at 1 inch = 5 feet scale with 0 hr: art & technology $2.95 $2.21





0 hr: Renegade

0 hr: Renegade

RENEGADE Corsair The Renegade class of starships was designed as a multipurpose vessel capable of hauling cargo, moving passengers, exploration, reconnaissance, and light combat duty. As with many such designs the ship is adequate for a variety of roles but particularly excels at none. The small crew requirement and ease of maintenance have made the Renegade 0 hr: art & technology $5.95 $4.46





1676

1676

Pilgrim cavalry charges! Desperate attacks on fortified settlements! Daring ambushes! These are just a few of the skirmishes you can fight with 1676 - a tabletop miniatures game set in New England during the Native American uprising that became known as King Philip's War. The types of conflicts that occurred in King Philip's War were usually small skirmishes that can be represented on Jade Tower Studio $1.99 $1.49





1701 AD The Glory of Kings 18th century wargames campaign newspapers

1701 AD The Glory of Kings 18th century wargames campaign newspapers

This is a collection of newspapers from the PBM/PBEM wargames campaign game THE GLORY OF KINGS, presented here for your general amusement! They make for a good read and are a rich source of scenarios and background for a roleplaying game or wargame set in the glorious days of 18th century, the time of piracy, sieges, derring-do and subterfuge - oh, and honour! This set, which runs AGEMA $4.98 $3.73





2 Hour Dungeon Crawl

2 Hour Dungeon Crawl

"Oh great; it's another Dungeon Crawl game." "So where are the cool color cards? How about the deluxe painted minis? Dungeon tiles; are they cardboard or plastic? There aren't any!? What's going on?" Dungeon Crawls have been around forever. You know; a game where the players go down into a dungeon, in search of Treasure Two Hour Wargames $14.00 $10.50





20 Labyrinths&Lairs Map Set

20 Labyrinths&Lairs Map Set

20 Labyrinths & Lairs Map Set(eBook edition) You have fought them back from your castle walls! You have defeated them in wilds! Now its time to take the battle to them! Are your adventurers mighty enough to battle monsters in their own lairs? Are they clever enough to find their way through ancient mazes and labyrinths?( Many guarded by timeless traps and Stainless Steel Dragon $4.95 $3.71





2e Adventure Tiles: Labyrinth Core Set

2e Adventure Tiles: Labyrinth Core Set

2e Adventure Tiles continues with the Labyrinth Core Set. This set of 73 miniatures scale terrain tiles contains 70 basic labyrinth tiles that can be used to create a huge variety of mazes for your fantasy RPG adventures. While this set if already compatible with 2e Adventure Tile Dungeon sets, the final 3 transition tiles make this set compatible with any of SkeletonKey's original e-Adventure SkeletonKey Games $11.99 $8.99





5150 : New Beginnings - Urban Renewal

5150 : New Beginnings - Urban Renewal

A supplement for Urban Renewal New Hope City, PI Welcome to New Hope City 5150 New Beginnings Urban Renewal is our Sci-Fi RPG. Players adventure in and around New Hope City gaining Fame and Fortune while increasing their abilities. NHC is a complete Blade Runnereque urban environment inhabited by over 50 professions, with humans and aliens alike. The game includes a Two Hour Wargames $20.00 $15.00





A Formidable Enemy

A Formidable Enemy

A Formidable Enemy is a fast-paced skirmish game set in the French & Indian War. There are two PDF downloads included with your purchase: a 36 page rulebook, and a 45 page book of army lists and rosters. You can use one of the six premade armies, or create your own force with a comprehensive point system. The game has a historical "feel" through the use of Assets specific to different Jade Tower Studio $1.00 $0.75





A Luxurious Lair: Council Chamber by Kev's Lounge

A Luxurious Lair: Council Chamber by Kev's Lounge

This set contains brand new Kev's Lounge papercraft dungeon tiles, and markers, along with 3d papercraft furniture, and a pair of innovative spiral staircases to add a third dimension to your dungeon delves! With the various layer options this set will allow you to create hundreds of completely unique pieces that can be arranged in nearly infinite combinations. Perfect for table top wargames, skirmish Kev's Lounge $4.99 $3.74





Abandoned Station

Abandoned Station

Abandoned Station DramaScape Modern Volume 01 This map product is a full-color, 48 x 30 inch, Abandoned Station. The ZIP file includes VTT images for your online gaming needs. All the roofs are in .png format for individual placement. Game Masters need quality maps for their miniatures. DramaScape™ is committed to bringing DramaScape $3.99 $2.99





Across the Realms Encyclopedia of Adventure #2: Dungeon Tiles

Across the Realms Encyclopedia of Adventure #2: Dungeon Tiles

Across the Realms Encyclopedia of Adventure #2: Dungeon Tiles brings you a set of miniature scale floor plans for your dungeon delving needs. The set includes 4 x 4, 6 x 6, 6 x 8, 4 x 8 inch room tiles and 2 x 6 inch corridor tiles. There are three different color and/or floor pattern versions of each of the room tiles for a total of 13 different tiles. Print as many as you need. The tiles New Realms Publishing $2.06 $1.54





Adventure Tiles: 5x5 Dungeons

Adventure Tiles: 5x5 Dungeons

Adventure Tiles: 5x5 Dungeons contains 26 five inch square miniatures-scale dungeon tiles. These tiles were previously only available in print through a joint production by SkeletonKey Games and Fiery Dragon Productions. Details include 15ft. wide passages, stairs, and specific encounter areas such as an altar, pool, crypt, prison cells, and more. In addition, this set includes 10 tiles SkeletonKey Games $7.99 $5.99





Airlock 4

Airlock 4

Airlock 4 DramaScape SciFi Volume 21 Airlock 4 is a full-color, 40 x 30 inch, floor plan of an Airlock, with Hex, Square and No overlay. The PDF includes DramaScape $3.99 $2.99





Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is the first game ever produced by Echidna Games. What does it involve? Well... Fast-paced fantasy skirmish rules Playing time around 30 minutes Use the models your children want to use Let them customise their characters Suitable for children of around 4+ Alien Worlds is designed to get wargaming parents and their children playing together. Echidna Games $2.99 $2.24





Ancient Temple Interior

Ancient Temple Interior

Ancient Temple Interior DramaScape Fantasy Volume 10 This Product is a full color floorplan 48 x 20 inch, of an Ancient Temple Interior. It comes with Square, Hex and No Ovelays and includes the VTT (Virtual Table Top Images for online play). The DramaScape $3.99 $2.99





Ancient Warriors Set 3 - Macedonian Infantrymen

Ancient Warriors Set 3 - Macedonian Infantrymen

Ancient Warriors Set 3 - Macedonian Infantrymen Total 12 pages with total 55 figurines and 50+ accessories, bonus artworks and instruction This set includes 8 unique detailed front and back artwork Macedonian infantry figurines and their modifications with various poses, weapons, accessories and color variations including: High Commander Parmenion Sarissophoroi Phalangites Hypaspists PERMES $2.45 $1.84





Ancient Warriors Set 4 - Macedonian Cavalry

Ancient Warriors Set 4 - Macedonian Cavalry

Ancient Warriors Set 4 - Macedonian Cavalry Total 8 pages with total 20 figurines +accessories, bonus artworks and instruction This set includes Unique detailed front and back artwork Macedonian cavalry figurines and their modifications with various poses, weapons, accessories and color variations including: Alexander the Great (!) The Companion Cavalrymen PERMES $2.45 $1.84





Angels 15

Angels 15

DATA SUPPLEMENT FOR SCRAMBLE ! A COPY OF SCRAMBLE ! IS REQUIRED TO MAKE USE OF THIS PRODUCT. · Current Edition: 3.1.1 This data encyclopaedia for Scramble provides over 500 additional aircraft for your Scramble dogfights. Information is provided about 5 theatres of operation for World War Two, as well as for minor wars of the 1920's and 1930's. This enables you to pit A and A Games $10.00 $7.50





Ant Archers

Ant Archers

This is a set of twelve paper minis with front and back art in 300 dpi.This Ant Archer set comes in THREE COLOR SCHEMES that you can see using the layers menu in your PDF reader program. The set includes twelve Ant Archers from the golden, red and black clans. The set also have two sets of bases hex grass and forest for your minis because they use the exchangeable base system Reivaj Minis $2.90 $2.18





Ant Warriors

Ant Warriors

This is a set of twelve paper minis with front and back art in 300 dpi.This Ant Warriors set comes in THREE COLOR SCHEMES that you can see using the layers menu in your PDF reader program. The set includes two ant commanders, two ant champions, one crossbow hero ant, one swords hero ant, one standart bearer ant and five ant warriors from the golden, red and black clans. The set also Reivaj Minis $2.90 $2.18





Ant Workers & Escort

Ant Workers & Escort

This is a set of eleven paper minis with front and back art in 300 dpi.This Ant Workers & Escort set comes in THREE COLOR SCHEMES that you can see using the layers menu in your PDF reader program. The set includes nine Ant Workers and Two Mounted Escort from the golden, red and black clans. The set also have two sets of bases hex grass and desert for your minis because they use Reivaj Minis $2.90 $2.18





Antique Roman houses (rb011)

Antique Roman houses (rb011)

Antique Roman houses This paper model kit (High Quality PDF file) includes 4 sheets (A4) and 4 sheets (Letter). You need to print out the received file on paper of 80-120 g/m2 only. This models is designed at the 1/72 gaming scale, and can be shrunk down to 15mm or 6mm scales by adjusting the print size percentage on your printer. The base area of the model: 55x226 mm. WargamePrint $2.70 $2.03





Apartment Block #1 Paper Model

Apartment Block #1 Paper Model

This paper model kit is easy to assemble, requiring at most 4 cardstock paper sheets to print on (110 lb. or 199gsm recommended), scissors, hobby knife, paper glue, metal ruler and cutting mat. Optionally, you may make use of other common hobby tools for even better results. Full instructions are included. This model is designed at the 6mm gaming scale. The Apartment Dave Graffam Models $1.00 $0.75





Apothecary Paper Model

Apothecary Paper Model

APOTHECARY This is 28mm/30mm-scale paper terrain for wargaming, roleplaying games, miniature dioramas, skirmish games, model railroads, class projects or just for fun. Assembly is quick and easy, requiring only 4 or 5 sheets of cardstock (100# or 199gsm recommended), a sharp hobby knife, scissors and ordinary paper glue. This model offers lots of customization options! It's Dave Graffam Models $1.00 $0.75





Arcknight Maps: 2014 Full Digital Atlas

Arcknight Maps: 2014 Full Digital Atlas

The complete 2014 Digital Atlas from Arcknight Games Contains every digital map created for the 'Roleplaying Maps by Arcknight' kickstarter. Over 120 maps, each in Grid Squares, Hexes and Gridless format. + various additional maps The 2014 Digital Atlas includes every map we've made to date, and will be periodically updated to include additional bonus maps, new transitions, Arcknight $39.95 $29.96





Arcknight Maps: Cobblestone Streets and the Fireside Inn

Arcknight Maps: Cobblestone Streets and the Fireside Inn

Cobblestone Streets and The Fireside Inn, an Arcknight Roleplaying BattleMap Designed by Arcknight Games, this multi-page PDF gives you the building blocks to create a large city with cobblestone roads, various large and medium buildings, and a slew of slums, alleys, and coulesacs. In addition, you get the "Fireside Inn" with a Bar, Tavern and Inn maps of various sizes, so you can create Arcknight $4.99 $3.74





Arcknight Maps: The Bandit Fortress

Arcknight Maps: The Bandit Fortress

The Bandit Fortress, an Arcknight Roleplaying BattleMap Designed by Arcknight Games, this multi-page PDF gives you a series of maps that can be mixed and matched to create kind of wooden encampent in the dirt. From a hillside bunker to a large roadside outpost, and even the infamous "Bandit Fortress" itself. When I was a kid I had my first experience GM'ing my own roleplaying game. I Arcknight $4.99 $3.74





Arcknight Maps: The Grand Cathedral

Arcknight Maps: The Grand Cathedral

The Grand Cathedral, an Arcknight Roleplaying B





Armorer of Rake's Corner Paper Model

This paper model kit is easy to assemble, requiring just cardstock paper sheets to print on (110 lb. or 199gsm recommended), scissors, hobby knife, paper glue, metal ruler and cutting mat. Optionally, you can use a piece of foamcore for the base. This model is designed at the popular 28mm-30mm gaming scale, and can be shrunk down to 15mm, 20mm or 25mm scales by simply adjusting the... [ click here for more ] Dave Graffam Models $1.00 $0.75





Armorer's Workshop Paper Model

This paper model kit is easy to assemble, requiring just cardstock paper sheets to print on (110 lb. or 199gsm recommended), scissors, hobby knife, paper glue, metal ruler and cutting mat. This model is designed at the popular 28mm-30mm gaming scale, and can be shrunk down to 15mm, 20mm or 25mm scales by simply adjusting the print size percentage on your printer. Tips and advice for... [ click here for more ] Dave Graffam Models $1.00 $0.75





Astounding tales 2nd Ed.

Astounding Tales! is a set of rules for mayhem, murder and Weird Horror set in the period between the 1920s and the end of the black-and-white B Movie era - Film Noir, hard-boiled novels, pulp magazines with Charles Atlas advertisements in the back, that sort of thing. A world where private eyes fight hoodlums, but where heroes – often cunningly disguised by wearing a small mask, which... [ click here for more ] Pulp Action Library $5.00 $3.75





Asylum of Rake's Corner

This paper model kit is easy to assemble, requiring just cardstock paper sheets to print on (110 lb. or 199gsm recommended), scissors, hobby knife, paper glue, aluminum ruler and cutting mat. Assembly time is about an hour. This model is designed at the popular 28mm-30mm gaming scale, and can be shrunk down to 15mm, 20mm or 25mm scales by simply adjusting the print size percentage on... [ click here for more ] Dave Graffam Models $1.00 $0.75





Attack Skelebots

Set of 8 Skelebot soldiers. The Attack Pattern Skelebots are armed with ranged weapons, either a combo of Plasma Gun and Heavy Laser or Rapid Fire Blaster and Heavy Laser. This set expands the Machine army range of futuristic robotic soldiers and are just one troop type in a growing range of of the Zeroid army. This set also comes with automated cutting files formatted for the Silhouette/Craftrobo... [ click here for more ] Mayhem in Paper $2.95 $2.21





Autumn Cemetery

Autumn Cemetery DramaScape Modern Volume 35 This is a 32 x 30 inch Battlemap of an Autumn Cemetery, it has Hex, Square and No Overlays, it also includes the VTT files for online play. “What do you mean I am dead?” DramaScape dares you to enter our Autumn Cemetery for your Halloween-themed... [ click here for more ] DramaScape $3.99 $2.99





Avalon Clip Art, B&W Filler

Avalon Games over the years has collected a ton of artwork for use in our games. Well we got to thinking, why couldn’t you use this great art in your products. So here it is, our newest product, Avalon Clip Art. Each set within this series will offer you a ton of great art and for a great price. Each product will focus on a set genre or character type and will offer you great filler art... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $3.38 $2.54





Avalon Counter Sets, Dwarfs

Need a set of counters for your RPG Game, but don’t have the time or money to paint metal figures, or want to drag huge bags of plastic figures from game to game. Need counters for your board game, or are you making a game and need fast counters and images for your counters. Well Avalon Games is here to help out. Yep, we’re at it again. Here you go, tons counters, all... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $1.00 $0.75





Avalon Counter Sets, Starships Set 10

Need a set of counters for your RPG Game, but don’t have the time or money to paint metal figures, or want to drag huge bags of plastic figures from game to game. Need counters for your board game, or are you making a game and need fast counters and images for your counters.<o:p></o:p> <o:p> </o:p> Well Avalon Games is here to help out. Yep, we’re... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $2.70 $2.02





Avalon Counters Starships Set 4

Need a set of counters for your RPG Game, but don’t have the time or money to paint metal figures, or want to drag huge bags of plastic figures from game to game. Need counters for your board game, or are you making a game and need fast counters and images for your counters. Well Avalon Games is here to help out. Yep, we’re at it again. Here you go, tons counters, all you... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $0.75 $0.56





Avalon Counters, Elves

Need a set of counters for your RPG Game, but don’t have the time or money to paint metal figures, or want to drag huge bags of plastic figures from game to game. Need counters for your board game, or are you making a game and need fast counters and images for your counters. Well Avalon Games is here to help out. Yep, we’re at it again. Here you go, tons counters, all... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $0.75 $0.56





Avalon Counters, Goblins

Need a set of counters for your RPG Game, but don’t have the time or money to paint metal figures, or want to drag huge bags of plastic figures from game to game. Need counters for your board game, or are you making a game and need fast counters and images for your counters. Well Avalon Games is here to help out. Yep, we’re at it again. Here you go, tons counters,... [ click here for more ] Avalon Game Company $0.75 $0.56



