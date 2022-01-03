Close
New Account (or )
Close
Log In ()
Advanced Search

Have at You!
Quick Preview
/gs_flipbook/flip.php?xml=/demo_xml/380604.xml&w=500&h=152
Full‑size Preview
https://watermark.wargamevault.com/pdf_previews/380604-sample.pdf

Have at You!

ADD TO WISHLIST >
Selected Option:
PDF
$15.00
Card(s)
$30.00
PDF + Card(s)
$30.00 
$45.00

Have at You! is a quick-playing card game about hand-to-hand combat during the 16th to 18th Centuries, as inspired by films such as the Errol Flynn classics of the 1940s as well as the more recent Pirates of the Carribean series. Each player takes the role of fighters who can get their hands on any weapons available to defeat the enemy. Each fighter has a fixed number of physical damage points that, once expended, result in his or her death.

In this base set, combat takes place aboard a ship, with the kind of weaponry available that one might expect: Daggers, Cutlasses, Belaying Pins, Pikes, Pistols, Grappling Hooks, and the occasional Bottle of Rum. Future expansions will explore other locations, such as Taverns and Encampments.

Play follows a basic rock-paper-scissors mechanic of taking actions when available and trying to avoid their cancellation through the opponent's play of reaction cards. But be careful! Every action causes fatigue, with nastier weapons causing more of it. As fighters get tired, fatigue turns to physical damage, so a player must balance the health of their own fighter while trying to take down the enemy.

There are several ways to play the game. At the most basic is a "duel" where a player wins once his or her opponent goes down. "Brawls" can also be played, where the death of an opponent "spawns" a new enemy, so victory is dependent upon the number of fighters eliminated on both sides. This base set also supports up to four players, so teams can fight against each other, while assisting teammates.

This set includes over 140 "mini-cards" that can be self-printed along with the other tracks necessary to play. There is also an option to have the mini-cards professionally published at a reasonable cost. All of the components were designed to fit within a "video tape box."

NOTE: The "Card(s)" option does not include the rules and charts needed for play. If you want the cards and the rest of the game, make sure to select the PDF+Card(s) option.

Come test your mettle on the high seas with Have at You!

 
 Customers Who Bought this Title also Purchased
 
Reviews (0)
Discussions (2)
Customer avatar
Jeffrey H January 03, 2022 1:10 am UTC
Any play throughs or sample games available so we can see how the game plays?
Customer avatar
JJ P December 29, 2021 4:03 am UTC
Hi!

How many pages total, please.

Do you have links to any AARs or reviews?

Thanks,

John
Customer avatar
Mike N December 30, 2021 10:05 pm UTC
PUBLISHER
Two pages of rules. 140 mini cards. 6 tracks. Photos working their way to BGG, but the rules have pictures of the cards.
Browse Categories
Pay What You Want
Free
$ to $
 Follow Your Favorites!
NotificationsSign in to get custom notifications of new products!
 Recent History
Have at You!
Have at You!







Product Information
Social
Copy Link

Author(s)
Mike Nagel
Artist(s)
Mike Nagel
Cards
144
File Size:
79.16 MB
Format
Original electronic
Scanned image
These products were created by scanning an original printed edition. Most older books are in scanned image format because original digital layout files never existed or were no longer available from the publisher.

For PDF download editions, each page has been run through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software to attempt to decipher the printed text. The result of this OCR process is placed invisibly behind the picture of each scanned page, to allow for text searching. However, any text in a given book set on a graphical background or in handwritten fonts would most likely not be picked up by the OCR software, and is therefore not searchable. Also, a few larger books may be resampled to fit into the system, and may not have this searchable text background.

For printed books, we have performed high-resolution scans of an original hardcopy of the book. We essentially digitally re-master the book. Unfortunately, the resulting quality of these books is not as high. It's the problem of making a copy of a copy. The text is fine for reading, but illustration work starts to run dark, pixellating and/or losing shades of grey. Moiré patterns may develop in photos. We mark clearly which print titles come from scanned image books so that you can make an informed purchase decision about the quality of what you will receive.
Original electronic format
These ebooks were created from the original electronic layout files, and therefore are fully text searchable. Also, their file size tends to be smaller than scanned image books. Most newer books are in the original electronic format. Both download and print editions of such books should be high quality.
File Last Updated:
December 13, 2021
This title was added to our catalog on December 27, 2021.
Publisher
Relative Range
Publisher Website
See all titles (7)
﻿