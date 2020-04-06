Out of the Attic Issue #1

The Out of the Attic contains out of print scenarios, articles, replays, and more!

A VIEW FROM THE ATTIC - Words from the Editors by MMP

BRING ON THE NIGHT - Learning the Night Rules Phase by Phase by J.R. VanMechelen

SERIES REPLAY: SICILIAN MIDNIGHT - Battle of the Titans by Guy Chaney, Kevin Meyer, and Jim Turpin

WHO RULES THE NIGHT? - Nighttime Tactics by Chuck Goetz

WET BEHIND THE EARS - A Beginner's Guide to Infantry Tactics by Russell Bunten

THE ART OF STEALTH - How to Stay Concealed When All Are Gunning for You by Gary Fortenberry

TESTING YOUR ASL KNOWLEDGE - An ASL Quiz by In Contact

12-POINT FACING SYSTEM - The Fabled 12-Point CA by Jim Millard









* The PDFs were created from high-resolution scans of the originals, and each page was individually checked.

* They are all searchable, indexed, book-marked and hyper-texted.

* The scenarios have been updated to match the versions appearing in more recent ASL modules.



