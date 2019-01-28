Red Menace is a solitaire wargame pitting the strategic nuclear and defensive forces of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom against those of the Soviet Union and its client state, Cuba, in 1959. The game focuses primarily on the role of strategic bombers, but other types of supporting aircraft such as Interceptors, Airborne Early Warning, and Aerial Refueling Tankers are also represented. The player takes control of the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Decisions for the Soviet units are made by the game system using random events and dice. The term "Red Menace" was used during the Cold War by the U.S. because it was believed that thousands of Soviet bombers could be unleashed at a moment's notice. This turned out not to be true (the Soviets had several hundred bombers at best, and many had significant range limitations). The game is not meant to be an accurate simulation of the actual capabilities of the strategic forces involved, but rather reflects what the governments and citizens of the U.S., Canada and the U.K. believed could happen. Number of Players: One

Playing Time: 60-90 minutes

Age: 12+

Complexity: 5 (out of 10)

Solitaire Suitability: High

Unit Scale: Groups, with some Squadrons; Soviet Air Divisions.

Time Scale: 1 to 1.5 hours per game turn

Map Scale: 500 miles per hex

Designer: R. Brent Ward

Developer: Barry Kendall Includes: One 19-page Rulebook (14 pages of rules)

One 7-page Scenario Book

One 11" x 17" Color Map (Full and Two Halves)

One 11" x 17" B&W Map (Full and Two Halves)

150 3/4" Counters

Two 11" x 17" Reference Sheets (Full and Two Halves)

21 Random Event Cards (2.5” x 2.5”)

12 Soviet City Cards (2.5” x 3.5”) For more information, see the Publisher's Homepage. Red Menace 2nd Edition is also available in Print-On-Demand format from The Game Crafter. Counter Manifest: Canada:

3 x CF-100 (INT)

1 x Arrow (INT) Cuba:

3 x IL-28 (BOMB)

2 x Mig-19 (INT)

1 x Cuba Flight Soviet:

14 x Tu-16 (BOMB)

13 x M-4 (BOMB)

10 x Soviet Flights (A-J)

9 x SA-2 Air Defenses (SAM)

6 x Mig-19 (INT)

4 x Tu-95/Kh-20 (BOMB)

4 x Tu-95 (BOMB)

2 x SA-2 Air Defense (SAM-Moscow)

2 x Tu-28 (INT-Moscow)

1 x M-50 (BOMB)

1 x Su-9 (INT)

1 x Tu-126 (AEW) United States:

12 x B-47 (BOMB)

9 x B-52 (BOMB)

6 x F-102 (INT)

3 x B-58 (BOMB)

2 x F-89H (INT)

1 x Nike Air Defense (SAM)

1 x F-106 (INT)

1 x Nike Air Defense (SAM-DC)

1 x KC-135 (FUEL)

1 x EC-121 (AEW)

1 x USS George Washington (SUB)

1 x Polaris Missile United Kingdom:

2 x Hunter (INT)

1 x Vulcan (BOMB)

1 x Valiant (BOMB)

1 x Victor (BOMB)

1 x Lightning (INT)

1 x Bloodhound Air Defense (SAM) Nukes:

10 x 5-point Nukes

3 x 1d6-point Nukes

2 x 10-point Nukes

2 x 8-point Nukes

2 x 7-point Nukes

2 x 6-point Nukes

2 x 4-point Nukes

2 x 3-point Nukes

1 x 10+1d6-point Nuke Moscow

1 x 10+1d6-point Nuke Washington D.C.





Map and Reference Sheet Samples: Unit Samples (9 of 30 unique units): Random Event Card Sample (1 of 19 unique cards): Soviet City Card Sample (1 of 12 cards):