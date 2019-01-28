Close
New Account (or )
Close
Log In ()
Advanced Search >

Red Menace (2nd Edition)
Full‑size Preview
https://watermark.wargamevault.com/pdf_previews/264552-sample.pdf

Red Menace (2nd Edition)

ADD TO WISHLIST >
Watermarked PDF
$10.00

The 2nd edition includes all new artwork for the map, counters, reference sheets, cards, and new rules, units, and scenarios.  The use of cards for Random Events and Soviet Cities (for Soviet AI Target Assignment) instead of chit-pull is also new for this edition.

Red Menace is a solitaire wargame pitting the strategic nuclear and defensive forces of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom against those of the Soviet Union and its client state, Cuba, in 1959. The game focuses primarily on the role of strategic bombers, but other types of supporting aircraft such as Interceptors, Airborne Early Warning, and Aerial Refueling Tankers are also represented. The player takes control of the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Decisions for the Soviet units are made by the game system using random events and dice.

The term "Red Menace" was used during the Cold War by the U.S. because it was believed that thousands of Soviet bombers could be unleashed at a moment's notice. This turned out not to be true (the Soviets had several hundred bombers at best, and many had significant range limitations). The game is not meant to be an accurate simulation of the actual capabilities of the strategic forces involved, but rather reflects what the governments and citizens of the U.S., Canada and the U.K. believed could happen. 

Number of Players: One
Playing Time: 60-90 minutes
Age: 12+
Complexity: 5 (out of 10)
Solitaire Suitability: High
Unit Scale: Groups, with some Squadrons; Soviet Air Divisions.
Time Scale: 1 to 1.5 hours per game turn
Map Scale: 500 miles per hex
Designer: R. Brent Ward
Developer: Barry Kendall

Includes:

  • One 19-page Rulebook (14 pages of rules)
  • One 7-page Scenario Book
  • One 11" x 17" Color Map (Full and Two Halves)
  • One 11" x 17" B&W Map (Full and Two Halves)
  • 150 3/4" Counters
  • Two 11" x 17" Reference Sheets (Full and Two Halves)
  • 21 Random Event Cards (2.5” x 2.5”)
  • 12 Soviet City Cards (2.5” x 3.5”)

For more information, see the Publisher's Homepage.

Red Menace 2nd Edition is also available in Print-On-Demand format from The Game Crafter.

Counter Manifest:

Canada:
3 x CF-100 (INT)
1 x Arrow (INT)		 Cuba:
3 x IL-28 (BOMB)
2 x Mig-19 (INT)
1 x Cuba Flight
Soviet:
14 x Tu-16 (BOMB)
13 x M-4 (BOMB)
10 x Soviet Flights (A-J)
9 x SA-2 Air Defenses (SAM)
6 x Mig-19 (INT)
4 x Tu-95/Kh-20 (BOMB)
4 x Tu-95 (BOMB)
2 x SA-2 Air Defense (SAM-Moscow)
2 x Tu-28 (INT-Moscow)
1 x M-50 (BOMB)
1 x Su-9 (INT)
1 x Tu-126 (AEW)		 United States:
12 x B-47 (BOMB)
9 x B-52 (BOMB)
6 x F-102 (INT)
3 x B-58 (BOMB)
2 x F-89H (INT)
1 x Nike Air Defense (SAM)
1 x F-106 (INT)
1 x Nike Air Defense (SAM-DC)
1 x KC-135 (FUEL)
1 x EC-121 (AEW)
1 x USS George Washington (SUB)
1 x Polaris Missile
United Kingdom:
2 x Hunter (INT)
1 x Vulcan (BOMB)
1 x Valiant (BOMB)
1 x Victor (BOMB)
1 x Lightning (INT)
1 x Bloodhound Air Defense (SAM)		 Nukes:
10 x 5-point Nukes
3 x 1d6-point Nukes
2 x 10-point Nukes
2 x 8-point Nukes
2 x 7-point Nukes
2 x 6-point Nukes
2 x 4-point Nukes
2 x 3-point Nukes
1 x 10+1d6-point Nuke Moscow
1 x 10+1d6-point Nuke Washington D.C.

Map and Reference Sheet Samples:

Red Menace 2nd Edition Map & Reference Sheets

Unit Samples (9 of 30 unique units):

Red Menace 2nd Edition US Counter Sample

Red Menace 2nd Edition Soviet Counter Sample

Red Menace 2nd Edition UK Counter Sample

Random Event Card Sample (1 of 19 unique cards):

Red Menace 2nd Edition Random Event Card Sample

Soviet City Card Sample (1 of 12 cards):

Red Menace 2nd Edition Soviet City Card Sample
 
 Customers Who Bought this Title also Purchased
 
Reviews (0)
Discussions (1)
Customer avatar
January 28, 2019 4:51 pm UTC
Any upgrade path for Red Menace 1st Edition customers?
Customer avatar
Robert W January 28, 2019 5:01 pm UTC
PUBLISHER
Yes, if you purchased 1st edition PNP at Wargame Vault since 2014. Within minutes of release, an e-mail was sent out to all previous customers of 1st edition with a link containing a discount. If your settings do not allow sellers to contact you, this would be why you didn't receive it. Contact me at brent@battlespacegames.com with your Wargame Vault order number and date of purchase. The 1st edition at White Dog Games in 2013 does not have an upgrade. This is because it is a different publisher.
Browse Categories
Pay What You Want
Free
$ to $
 Follow Your Favorites!
NotificationsSign in to get custom notifications of new products!
 Recent History
Red Menace (2nd Edition)
Red Menace (2nd Edition)







Product Information
Copper seller
Social
Copy Link

Author(s)
R. Brent Ward
File Size:
82.12 MB
Format
Original electronic
Scanned image
These products were created by scanning an original printed edition. Most older books are in scanned image format because original digital layout files never existed or were no longer available from the publisher.

For PDF download editions, each page has been run through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software to attempt to decipher the printed text. The result of this OCR process is placed invisibly behind the picture of each scanned page, to allow for text searching. However, any text in a given book set on a graphical background or in handwritten fonts would most likely not be picked up by the OCR software, and is therefore not searchable. Also, a few larger books may be resampled to fit into the system, and may not have this searchable text background.

For printed books, we have performed high-resolution scans of an original hardcopy of the book. We essentially digitally re-master the book. Unfortunately, the resulting quality of these books is not as high. It's the problem of making a copy of a copy. The text is fine for reading, but illustration work starts to run dark, pixellating and/or losing shades of grey. Moiré patterns may develop in photos. We mark clearly which print titles come from scanned image books so that you can make an informed purchase decision about the quality of what you will receive.
Original electronic format
These ebooks were created from the original electronic layout files, and therefore are fully text searchable. Also, their file size tends to be smaller than scanned image books. Most newer books are in the original electronic format. Both download and print editions of such books should be high quality.
File Information
Watermarked PDF
Adobe DRM-protected PDF
These eBooks are protected by Adobe's Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology. To use them, you must activate your Adobe Reader software. Click here for more details.
Watermarked PDF

These eBooks are digitally watermarked to signify that you are the owner. A small message is added to the bottom of each page of the document containing your name and the order number of your eBook purchase.

Warning: If any books bearing your information are found being distributed illegally, then your account will be suspended and legal action may be taken against you.

Here is a sample of a page from a watermarked book:

File Last Updated:
January 19, 2019
This title was added to our catalog on January 19, 2019.
Publisher Info
Battlespace Games
Publisher Homepage
Other products (2)
﻿