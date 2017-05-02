Welcome to the “Sails & Powder: Cape Finisterre” - expansion to the game “Sails & Powder: Trafalgar 1805”.

This expansion replaying part of Trafalgar Campaign - battle of Cape Finisterre (22 July 1805) where British fleet under Admiral Robert Calder fought an indecisive naval battle against the combined Franco-Spanish fleet returning from West Indies, and introducing new class of battleships: frigate (Class 5) - also available in mini expansion “Sails & Powder: Cape Ortegal”.

To play this expansion, core game “Sails & Powder: Trafalgar 1805” is required.

Whats inside:

- 41 ships counters together with historical setting

- stats for new class of ships (frigate)

So grab a friend, some dices and sail for glory!